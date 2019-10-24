EIB loan for Mabion highlights support for Poland's young biotech

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has agreed to lend 30 million euros ($33.4 million) to Mabion (WSE: MAB), a Polish biotech company, to finance its growth plans.
Mabion will use the financing for a wide-ranging research and development program, conducting clinical trials, as well as expending its manufacturing capacities with state-of-the-art equipment. Mabion, whose shares gained 1.9% to 79.90 zloty by early afternoon trading, expects to employ 96 additional staff as a result of this financial injection.
EIB director general, head of lending operations, Jean-Christophe Laloux, said: “This loan represents a milestone in the EIB support for Poland: it makes innovative financing available for an innovative company that invests heavily in R&D and develops much needed treatment for oncologic diseases. By joining forces with the European Commission, the EU bank can support the long-term plans of Mabion and thus contribute to the growth of the biotech sector in Poland.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze