Manchester Pharmaceuticals is a privately held US-based pharmaceutical company that focuses on treatments for rare diseases.

Manchester markets Chenodal (chenodiol tablets) and Vecamyl (mecamylamine tablets). Chenodal, a synthetic bile acid, also known as chenodiol, is indicated for patients suffering from gallstones in whom surgery poses an unacceptable health risk due to disease or advanced age. Vecamyl is indicated for the management of moderately severe to severe essential hypertension and uncomplicated cases of malignant hypertension.

In February it was announced that Retrophin (NASDAQ: RTRX) had signed an agreement to acquire Manchester Pharmaceuticals.