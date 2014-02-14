Sunday 24 November 2024

Manchester Pharmaceuticals is a privately held US-based pharmaceutical company that focuses on treatments for rare diseases.

Manchester markets Chenodal (chenodiol tablets) and Vecamyl (mecamylamine tablets). Chenodal, a synthetic bile acid, also known as chenodiol, is indicated for patients suffering from gallstones in whom surgery poses an unacceptable health risk due to disease or advanced age. Vecamyl is indicated for the management of moderately severe to severe essential hypertension and uncomplicated cases of malignant hypertension.

In February it was announced that Retrophin (NASDAQ: RTRX) had signed an agreement to acquire Manchester Pharmaceuticals.

Latest Manchester Pharmaceuticals News

End of the road for Retrophin's fosmetpantotenate as it fails in patients with PKAN?
23 August 2019
Turing CEO Martin Shkreli arrested by FBI, say reports
17 December 2015
US Senate investigation into Rx drug pricing announced
4 November 2015
Retrophin closes sale of Priority Review Voucher
7 July 2015
