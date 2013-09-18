Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

marina-biotech-company

Marina Biotech

Marina Biotech is a leading nucleic acid-based drug discovery and development company focused on rare diseases.

The US company's novel chemistries and other delivery technologies have been validated through license agreements with Roche, Novartis, Monsanto, and Tekmira.

Its pipeline currently includes a clinical program in familial adenomatous polyposis, a precancerous syndrome, and a preclinical program in myotonic dystrophy.

In May 2016 it was announced that the company would acquire acquire the intranasal ketamine program of Swiss firm Turing Pharmaceuticals for approximately 53 million Marina common shares.

Marina will pursue Phase III studies for use of intranasal ketamine in multiple indications.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Marina Biotech News

Adhera Therapeutics and Alyvant strike deal for Prestalia
5 March 2019
Marina Biotech could earn $99 million from SMARTICLES licensing deal
7 February 2017
Marina Biotech to acquire ketamine program from Turing Pharmaceuticals
7 May 2016
Marina Biotech to use its therapeutics platform to develop drugs for rare diseases
11 March 2014
More Marina Biotech news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze