Marina Biotech is a leading nucleic acid-based drug discovery and development company focused on rare diseases.

The US company's novel chemistries and other delivery technologies have been validated through license agreements with Roche, Novartis, Monsanto, and Tekmira.

Its pipeline currently includes a clinical program in familial adenomatous polyposis, a precancerous syndrome, and a preclinical program in myotonic dystrophy.

In May 2016 it was announced that the company would acquire acquire the intranasal ketamine program of Swiss firm Turing Pharmaceuticals for approximately 53 million Marina common shares.

Marina will pursue Phase III studies for use of intranasal ketamine in multiple indications.