A biotechnology company focussing on the discovery of precision covalent medicines to transform the treatment of immune diseases and other serious illnesses.

The company’s proprietary Advanced Covalent Exploration platform integrates advanced chemoproteomics, machine learning and covalent chemistry library evolution.

The US company launched in October 2022 with $100 million in financing. This funding will be used to support further advancement of the company’s proprietary platform and its discovery pipeline of novel covalent molecules, initially focused on immunology.