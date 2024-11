MEI Pharma is a San Diego, USA-based oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapies for cancer.

The firm's pipeline of clinical-stage drug candidates includes Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor partnered with Helsinn; ME-401, a highly differentiated, oral PI3K delta inhibitor; Voruciclib, an oral, selective CDK inhibitor; and ME-344, a novel mitochondrial inhibitor.