Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

mereo-company

Mereo BioPharma

A UK-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for rare diseases.

The company has two rare disease product candidates, setrusumab for the treatment of Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) and alvelestat for the treatment of severe alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency-associated lung disease (AATD-LD) and Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS).

Mereo's partner, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, has initiated a pivotal Phase II/III pediatric study in young adults (5-25 years old) for setrusumab in OI and expects to initiate a study in pediatric patients (<5 years old) in the second half of 2023.The partnership with Ultragenyx includes potential milestone payments of up to $254 million and royalties to Mereo on commercial sales in Ultragenyx territories.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Mereo BioPharma News

Ultragenyx and Mereo impress with setrusumab showing
13 June 2024
Positive results for Ultragenyx and Mereo setrusumab in OI
16 October 2023
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to June 9, 2023
11 June 2023
Phase II/III Orbit study shows benefit of setrusumab in osteogenesis imperfecta
6 June 2023
More Mereo BioPharma news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze