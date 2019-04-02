Sunday 24 November 2024

Micreos

A Dutch biotechnology company with production and R&D centers for endolysins.

The company develops endolysin technology, which it claims will replace antibiotics.

Endolysins, unlike antibiotics, target only unwanted bacteria while preserving the microbiome. Emergence of resistance against endolysisn is not expected.

Micreos's Staphefekt is the world's first endolysin approved for human use. It selectively targets Staphylococcus aureus - often referred to as 'Staph' - which is a major trigger of eczema and other inflammatory skin conditions.

In March 2019, the company received 30 million euros in funding for further development of endolysins.

Micreos' Staphefekt is the world's first bacteria-killing enzyme for human use in MRSA
7 November 2014
BRIEF—Micreos raises 30 million euros with claim that it will 'replace antibiotics'
29 March 2019
