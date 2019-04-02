A Dutch biotechnology company with production and R&D centers for endolysins.

The company develops endolysin technology, which it claims will replace antibiotics.

Endolysins, unlike antibiotics, target only unwanted bacteria while preserving the microbiome. Emergence of resistance against endolysisn is not expected.

Micreos's Staphefekt is the world's first endolysin approved for human use. It selectively targets Staphylococcus aureus - often referred to as 'Staph' - which is a major trigger of eczema and other inflammatory skin conditions.

In March 2019, the company received 30 million euros in funding for further development of endolysins.