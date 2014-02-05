Sunday 24 November 2024

Mills Pharmaceuticals is a US pharmaceutical company which has the rights to GALE-401 (Anagrelide CR), a patented, controlled release formulation of anagrelide for the treatment of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET).

Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) is an acquired disease of the bone marrow, characterized by highly elevated platelet counts, and is associated with vascular complications including increased risk of thrombosis and bleeding, and events such as heart attack and stroke.

In January 2014, US biopharmaceutical company Galena Biopharma (Nasdaq:GALE) announced that it had acquired Mills Pharmaceuticals.

Galena Biopharma acquires Mills Pharmaceuticals
14 January 2014
