A clinical stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for severe, orphan genetic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS).

The Spain-based company’s lead program is a new, selective and differentiated PPAR gamma agonist (leriglitazone), which is currently in clinical development in multiple CNS diseases.

In the fall of 2020, it was announced that the European Investment Bank, backed by the European Fund for Strategic Investments, will provide 25 million euros ($29 million) of financing to Minoryx.