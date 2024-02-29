Monday 29 September 2025

Nezglyal deemed to have future despite latest setback

Pharmaceutical
29 February 2024
minoryx_large

Last month, the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended the refusal of the marketing authorization for Nezglyal (leriglitazone) following a re-examination of the filing.

Nezglyal, from privately-held drugmakers Minoryx Therapeutics and Neuraxpharm Pharmaceuticals, is a novel orally bioavailable and selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) gamma agonist that is intended for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (cALD).

Minoryx and Neuraxpharm have pushed for a re-examination for conditional approval for patients with cALD, which is characterized by demyelinating brain lesions that can become rapidly progressive, leading to acute neurological decline and death after three to four years.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Amgen underlines ambitions in rare diseases
26 February 2024
Pharmaceutical
Mixed bag of recommendations from EMA/CHMP January meeting
26 January 2024
Biotechnology
EMA validates Minoryx' filing for lead candidate leriglitazone
14 September 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze