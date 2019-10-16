Sunday 24 November 2024

MiroBio was established as a spin-out from the University of Oxford in 2019. It is developing antibody modulators of immune cell receptors, an approach that has potential across a range of diseases, with an initial focus on auto-immune disease.

"The firm's platform is based on the work of its founding scientists, Simon Davis, Professor of Molecular Immunology, MRC Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine, and Richard Cornall, Nuffield Professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of Oxford. Their understanding of how immune receptor signalling takes place at the cell surface has generated a platform of IP and technologies which is being exploited by MiroBio.

The company has assembled a team of drug discovery and development experts and is based at the BioEscalator on the University of Oxford’s Old Road clinical campus. It recently raised £27 million from an international syndicate of life sciences investors including Advent Life Sciences, Oxford Sciences Innovation, Samsara Biocapital and SR One."

