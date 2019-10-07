BRIEF—MiroBio raises £27 million in series A round

Immune cell specialist MiroBio, a spinout from Oxford University, has raised £27 million ($34 million) in a series A financing round led by Oxford Sciences Innovation and Samsara Biocapital.

The money will be used to advance the firm’s lead programmes, strengthen its proprietary platform, expand its discovery efforts, and build out its management team for the next phase of growth.

Executive chairman Eliot Charles said: “MiroBio has a robust technology and the ambition to bring new medicines to patients in need of improved therapies. To help realize this goal, we have assembled a strong syndicate of leading healthcare investors who have a solid track record of creating successful biotech companies and backing world leading teams like the one we have started to build.”