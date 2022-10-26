Sunday 24 November 2024

Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A USA-based biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare liver diseases.

Mirum’s late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases affecting children and adults.

Livmarli (maralixibat), an oral ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for pediatric liver diseases and includes the MARCH Phase III trial for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and the EMBARK Phase IIb study for patients with biliary atresia.

Mirum’s second investigational treatment, volixibat, an oral IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in three potentially registrational studies including the VISTAS Phase IIb trial for adults with primary sclerosing cholangitis, the OHANA Phase IIb study for pregnant women with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, and the VANTAGE Phase IIb trial for adults with primary biliary cholangitis.

Latest Mirum Pharmaceuticals News

EMA expands patients population for bile disorder drug Livmarli
10 July 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to June 21, 2024
23 June 2024
Mirum’s volixibat achieves positive interim analyses
18 June 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to March 15, 2024
17 March 2024
