Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum’s late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases affecting children and adults.

Livmarli (maralixibat), an oral ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for pediatric liver diseases and includes the MARCH Phase III trial for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and the EMBARK Phase IIb study for patients with biliary atresia.

Mirum’s second investigational treatment, volixibat, an oral IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in three potentially registrational studies including the VISTAS Phase IIb trial for adults with primary sclerosing cholangitis, the OHANA Phase IIb study for pregnant women with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, and the VANTAGE Phase IIb trial for adults with primary biliary cholangitis.