Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

moonlake_company

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammatory disease.

Sonelokimab inhibits IL-17A and IL-17F by inhibiting the IL-17A/A, IL-17A/F, and IL-17F/F dimers that drive inflammation.

The company’s focus is on inflammatory diseases with a major unmet need, including hidradenitis suppurativa and psoriatic arthritis – conditions affecting millions of people worldwide with a large need for improved treatment options. MoonLake was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest MoonLake Immunotherapeutics News

MoonLake and Komodo combine in inflammatory skin and joint diseases
10 April 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to March 15, 2024
17 March 2024
MoonLake touts promise of Nanobody sonelokimab
11 March 2024
SPAC throwback: Cormorant launches $100 million blank check co
22 January 2024
More MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze