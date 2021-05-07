MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammatory disease.

Sonelokimab inhibits IL-17A and IL-17F by inhibiting the IL-17A/A, IL-17A/F, and IL-17F/F dimers that drive inflammation.

The company’s focus is on inflammatory diseases with a major unmet need, including hidradenitis suppurativa and psoriatic arthritis – conditions affecting millions of people worldwide with a large need for improved treatment options. MoonLake was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.