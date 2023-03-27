The USA-based company’s proprietary Targeted Effector platform selectively delivers payloads to diseased cells. The targeted approach reduces toxicity and increases efficacy of known effector molecules, ultimately improving outcomes for patients.

As of Q1 2023, Morphimmune’s pipeline lists two programs, the first being a targeted immunotherapy hitting folate receptor to deliver a TLR7 agonist and the second a fibroblast activation protein (FAP) directed radioligand therapy.