A clinical stage biopharma company developing therapies for the treatment of serious and debilitating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

MyMD’s lead clinical candidate, MYMD-1, is an orally available next-generation TNF-α inhibitor with the potential to transform the way that TNF-α based diseases are treated. The company has completed Phase II studies of MYMD-1 for sarcopenia/frailty, a result of the aging process, as well as early-stage trials for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), with the potential to expand into other applications.

MyMD’s second therapeutic candidate is Supera-CBD, a novel, synthetic, non-toxic cannabidiol (CBD) analog that is 8000 times more potent a CB2 agonist (activator) than plant-based CBD.

Latest MyMD Pharmaceuticals News

Bump for Baltimore biotech taking on age-related frailty
1 August 2023
