Myricx Bio

Myricx is advancing a pipeline of ADCs based on its novel NMT inhibitor (NMTi) payload chemistry platform to address serious unmet needs in oncology. The company's proprietary ADCs have demonstrated compelling preclinical efficacy and safety across multiple solid tumor-associated antigens and specific cancer cell types.
Based in London, Myricx is a spin out from Imperial College London and the Francis Crick Institute with investment from Sofinnova Partners and Brandon Capital Partners.
