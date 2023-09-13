Myricx Bio

Sunday 24 November 2024

A UK biotech company focused on the discovery and development of a completely novel class of selective cytotoxic payloads for antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), based on inhibitors of N-myristoyltransferases (NMT) for the treatment of cancer.

Myricx is advancing a pipeline of ADCs based on its novel NMT inhibitor (NMTi) payload chemistry platform to address serious unmet needs in oncology. The company's proprietary ADCs have demonstrated compelling preclinical efficacy and safety across multiple solid tumor-associated antigens and specific cancer cell types.

Based in London, Myricx is a spin out from Imperial College London and the Francis Crick Institute with investment from Sofinnova Partners and Brandon Capital Partners.

UK biotech raises £90 million to further ADC ambitions
8 July 2024
Enhanced potential of Myricx' NMT inhibitor payloads
28 November 2023
Myricx pays Wuxi Bio for rights to ADC
21 November 2023
Myricx expands its leadership team
13 September 2023
