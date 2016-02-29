Sunday 24 November 2024

A leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company.

Menarini is focused on therapeutic areas with high unmet needs with products for cardiology, oncology, pneumology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, diabetology, inflammation, and analgesia.

With 18 production sites and 9 Research and Development centers, Menarini’s products are available in 140 countries worldwide.

The Menarini Group is present in 140 countries around the world. Its companies span from Europe to Asia, to Africa and the Middle East, to Central America and to the United States where with the acquisition of Stemline Therapeutics, a NASDAQ-listed biopharmaceutical company, the company marked its entry into the US oncology market.

Latest Menarini News

ASCO 2024: Updated Karyopharm selinexor data signal promising PFS in endometrial cancer
2 June 2024
Menarini’s Nexpovio wins new NICE recommendation
22 April 2024
Menarini and Insilico ink license deal for novel KAT6 inhibitor
11 January 2024
Menarini sub-licenses Orserdu in China
8 November 2023
More Menarini news >


