Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

navigo-proteins-company

Navigo Proteins

A protein engineering company specialized in creating novel affinity ligands for custom affinity purification of complex biologics and as ligands in biotherapeutic drug candidates.

Navigo’s protein engineering is based on the company’s proprietary platform small, stable and engineerable scaffold proteins. Navigo’s Precision Capturing unit creates affinity ligands and chromatography resins that specifically bind and purify biologics. The unit can be applied to purify recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, viruses, VLPs and other biologics.

The firm works with partners to convert its affinity ligands into ready-to-use, GMP-compliant affinity resins for large-scale, commercial biologics downstream processing.

In September 2022, the German company announced a partnership with Mannin to work together on the development of a “Precision X” affinity ligand.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Navigo Proteins News

Navigo to help Mannin develop first-in-class therapeutics
26 September 2022
More Navigo Proteins news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze