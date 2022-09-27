Navigo Proteins

A protein engineering company specialized in creating novel affinity ligands for custom affinity purification of complex biologics and as ligands in biotherapeutic drug candidates.

Navigo’s protein engineering is based on the company’s proprietary platform small, stable and engineerable scaffold proteins. Navigo’s Precision Capturing unit creates affinity ligands and chromatography resins that specifically bind and purify biologics. The unit can be applied to purify recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, viruses, VLPs and other biologics.

The firm works with partners to convert its affinity ligands into ready-to-use, GMP-compliant affinity resins for large-scale, commercial biologics downstream processing.

In September 2022, the German company announced a partnership with Mannin to work together on the development of a “Precision X” affinity ligand.