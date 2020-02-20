NeoTx believes that this platform has the potential to be applicable in a variety of solid tumor indications and in combination with other immunotherapies.

In February 2020, NeoTx closed a $45 million Series C financing, taking its total fundraising beyond $60 million. With the funds raised, the firm intends to complete the dose escalation phase of the Phase Ib trial of its drug, naptumomab estafenatox, in combination with AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (durvalumab), and continue to develop its patented STR platform.