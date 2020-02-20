Sunday 24 November 2024

An Israeli biotech firm with a selective t-cell redirection platform for developing targeted anticancer immunotherapies.

NeoTx believes that this platform has the potential to be applicable in a variety of solid tumor indications and in combination with other immunotherapies.

In February 2020, NeoTx closed a $45 million Series C financing, taking its total fundraising beyond $60 million. With the funds raised, the firm intends to complete the dose escalation phase of the Phase Ib trial of its drug, naptumomab estafenatox, in combination with AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (durvalumab), and continue to develop its patented STR platform.

NeoTX's $45 million Series C to fund Phase I trial
19 February 2020
Active Biotech and NeoTX partner on Anyara for immuno-oncology
28 October 2016
