A clinical stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative treatments that enable the nervous system to repair itself following damage, whether due to injury or disease.

The Canadian company’s initial focus is on Alzheimer’s, spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis. NervGen’s lead drug candidate, NVG-291, has potential to treat nervous system damage, whether as a result of injury or disease. It is a first-in-class therapeutic administered by injection under the skin.

NVG-291 is currently in a Phase I trial in healthy volunteers to evaluate safety, tolerability and metabolism.