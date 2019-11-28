NervGen Pharma names biotech vet as new CEO; appoints COO

Vancouver, Canada-based regenerative medicine company NervGen Pharma (TSXV: NGEN) announced the appointment of Paul Brennan as president and chief executive effective immediately, replacing Dr Ernest Wong, who will continue to formally support the company as a consultant.
Mr Brennan has also been appointed as a member of NervGen's board of directors. The company also announced the appointment of Lloyd Mackenzie in the newly-created position of chief operating officer, also effective immediately.
“We are very excited about the addition of Paul Brennan and Lloyd Mackenzie to the NervGen team as we continue to build a world-leading company creating new therapies for spinal cord injury and neurodegenerative diseases,” stated Bill Radvak, NervGen’s executive chairman.
