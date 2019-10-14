In October 2019, Neumentum entered into a global licensing agreement with US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson, to gain the rights to an oral analgesic, JNJ-10450232, plus a portfolio of backup compounds.

The target indication for JNJ-10450232, which is neither an opioid nor an NSAID, is for moderate to moderately severe acute pain, and it has already gone through Phase IIa studies.

This deal, which allows J&J first option to over-the-counter marketing rights, complements Neumentum’s existing portfolio, particularly the company’s lead product candidate, NTM-001.

This candidate is an alcohol-free formulation of ketorolac in a pre-mixed bag for continuous infusion that is in development for the short-term management of moderately severe acute pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level, usually in a postoperative setting, for up to 24 hours.