Neumentum nabs J&J pain molecules

Privately-held US pain specialist Neumentum has entered into a global licensing agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica and McNeil Consumer Pharmaceuticals, both part of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), for the rights to an oral analgesic, JNJ-10450232, plus a portfolio of backup compounds.

The target indication for JNJ-10450232, which is neither an opioid nor an NSAID, is for moderate to moderately severe acute pain, and it has already gone through Phase IIa studies.

"There is a real lack of innovation in the pain management space"