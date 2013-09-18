Sunday 24 November 2024

Neurimmune

A clinical-stage biotech company translating human immune memory into therapeutics.

Neurimmune’s pipeline comprises of drug candidates at both clinical and advanced preclinical development stages.

Rights in antibodies BIIB054 for Parkinson’s disease and BIIB076 for Alzheimer’s disease were acquired by Biogen.

Neurimmune has partnered with Biogen, TVM and Eli Lilly’s Chorus unit and Ono Pharmaceutical to discover and develop human monoclonal antibodies for neurodegenerative diseases.

The company’s pipeline also includes human antibody programs for neurodegenerative diseases, cardiomyopathy, type-2 diabetes as well as a small molecule program for cognitive dysfunction.

Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Latest Neurimmune News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 7, 2022
9 January 2022
AstraZeneca signs $760 million license deal with Neurimmune for NI006
7 January 2022
Regenxbio partners with Neurimmune to develop novel gene therapies
25 July 2019
Hopes devastated by aducanumab Phase III failure
21 March 2019
