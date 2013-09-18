Neurimmune’s pipeline comprises of drug candidates at both clinical and advanced preclinical development stages.

Rights in antibodies BIIB054 for Parkinson’s disease and BIIB076 for Alzheimer’s disease were acquired by Biogen.

Neurimmune has partnered with Biogen, TVM and Eli Lilly’s Chorus unit and Ono Pharmaceutical to discover and develop human monoclonal antibodies for neurodegenerative diseases.

The company’s pipeline also includes human antibody programs for neurodegenerative diseases, cardiomyopathy, type-2 diabetes as well as a small molecule program for cognitive dysfunction.

Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.