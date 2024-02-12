Sunday 24 November 2024

Neurona Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotherapeutics company advancing regenerative cell therapy candidates for the treatment of neurological disorders.

In February 2024, Neurona announced the successful completion of a $120 million financing. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance the company’s pipeline of wholly-owned, off-the-shelf cell therapies for multiple indications, including its lead investigational candidate, NRTX-1001.

As of Q1 2024, NRTX-1001 is being evaluated in an open-label, single-arm Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of drug-resistant mesial temporal lobe epilepsy (MTLE) and has potential application in Alzheimer’s disease and other disorders of the nervous system.

Innovative stem cell therapy could be "game changer" in epilepsy
9 February 2024
