A biopharmaceutical company developing allosteric modulators for the treatment of neurological disorders.

The company launched with a $63 million series A financing led by Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Fund II in April 2024. Proceeds will be used to further development the company's lead candidate, a so-called M4 PAM type allosteric modulator.

The Swiss biotech will make use of a discovery technology platform developed by Addex Therapeutics, which is also contributing a portfolio of neuroscience assets.