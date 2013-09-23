Sunday 24 November 2024

A biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system (CNS).

Xadago/safinamide, the Italian company's lead product, has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease in the EU, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea, and is commercialized by Newron’s Partner Zambon. Supernus Pharmaceuticals holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories.

Newron is also developing evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with symptoms of schizophrenia.

Latest Newron Pharmaceuticals News

Newron Pharma falls 4.4% as US FDA extends review for Parkinson's drug
30 September 2015
Newron Pharma H1 loss widens on increased R&D spend
15 September 2015
Newron and Zambon re-submit NDA for safinamide following Refusal to File
29 December 2014
Seven new drugs recommended by EMA/CHMP in December 2014, 82 overall in 2014
19 December 2014
