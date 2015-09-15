Newron Pharma H1 loss widens on increased R&D spend

Italy-based Newron Pharmaceuticals (SIX: NWRN) on Tuesday reported that it had nearly doubled its first-half loss as research and development expenditure shot up and administrative costs rose.
The company focused on novel central nervous system (CNS) and pain therapies, reported first half net loss 6.9 million euros ($7.8 million), compared with loss of 4.6 million euros a year ago.
Per share loss widened to 0.52 euros against 0.37 euros a year earlier.
