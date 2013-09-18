Sunday 24 November 2024

Zambon

Zambon is a family-owned Italian pharmaceutical and fine chemical multinational company.

Zambon is headquartered in Milan and was established in 1906 in Vicenza, where the Italian fine-chemical and pharma plants are based. Zambon's leading brands are Fluimucil, Monuril, and Spididol.

In December 2013 it was announced that Zambon and its partner, the Italian drug developer Newron Pharmaceuticals, had filed a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for safinamide, a drug for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, with the European Medicines Agency. The submission was based on completion of activities agreed on during meetings with a number of European national health authorities, the rapporteur and co-rapporteur for safinamide (Netherlands and the UK) as well as the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

Latest Zambon News

Zambon trial upset by pandemic but results are encouraging
19 July 2023
FDA 'Breakthrough' status for Zambon's CMS I-neb
21 April 2022
Positive results for Zambon drug prompt hope in respiratory disease
9 September 2021
Zambon completes 'transformational' acquisition
25 July 2019
