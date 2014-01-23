US-based NeXeption is a biopharmaceutical management company that brings together product opportunities, management expertise and the necessary funding to reach compelling partnership milestones.

US-based NeXeption is a biopharmaceutical management company that brings together product opportunities, management expertise and the necessary funding to reach compelling partnership milestones. The NeXeption management team has a proven track record in raising capital, operating development stage companies and forming strategic partnerships to advance products for the benefit of patients.

In January 2014 it secured $21.5 million in Series A financing to form Alexar Therapeutics, which is focused on developing an innovative portfolio of Liver X receptor (LXR) agonists for both systemic and local use. LXR agonists are members of the nuclear receptor superfamily that regulate multiple genetic pathways and exhibit potent anti-inflammatory activity. The Series A financing, led by New Science Ventures and Third Point Ventures with participation from Palo Alto Investors, will fund the initial development of Alexar’s lead compound, A-110, a topical LXR agonist for the treatment of inflammatory cutaneous disorders.