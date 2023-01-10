Nimble Therapeutics

In January 2023, the Roche spin-out expanded its collaboration and executed a license agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the discovery of peptide therapies for the treatment of diseases across multiple therapeutic areas.

The company is utilizing a data-driven approach and an extensive in-house monomer library to navigate through a chemical space many orders of magnitude larger than what has previously been available. This uniquely positions Nimble to engineer molecules with optimized pharmaceutical properties across many disease indications.