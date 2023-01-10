Sunday 24 November 2024

Nimble Therapeutics

A US biotechnology company developing peptide therapeutics.

In January 2023, the Roche spin-out expanded its collaboration and executed a license agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the discovery of peptide therapies for the treatment of diseases across multiple therapeutic areas.

The company is utilizing a data-driven approach and an extensive in-house monomer library to navigate through a chemical space many orders of magnitude larger than what has previously been available. This uniquely positions Nimble to engineer molecules with optimized pharmaceutical properties across many disease indications.

Nimble Therapeutics expands partnership with Genentech
6 January 2023
