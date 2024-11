A late-stage precision immunology company focused on the development of best-in-class biomarker-driven immunoregulatory therapeutics.

NImmune was launched in early 2023 to develop omilancor, NIM-1324, and the entire LANCL portfolio, which it has bought from Landos Biopharma.

The company will move towards Phase III trials of omilancor in ulcerative colitis, with the goal of exploring follow-on development in Crohn’s disease and psoriasis.