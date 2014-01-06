Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

nissan-logo

Nissan Chemical

Japanese drugmaker Nissan Chemical (TYO: 40121) entered into the pharmaceutical business in 1982.

Japanese drugmaker Nissan Chemical (TYO: 40121) entered into the pharmaceutical business in 1982, and launched an external preparation, ketoprofen (Epatec) in 1985. In 1994, efonidipine hydrochloride (Landel), a Ca antagonist was launched as the company's first new pharmaceutical for the indication of hypertension. Renoparenchymal hypertension and angina pectoris were added as its additional indications in 1998. In South Korea, efonidipine hydrochloride (Finte) was also launched in 2003.

Pitavastatin calcium (Livalo), a statin agent with a strong LDL cholesterol reduction, for the indication of hyperlipidemia was marketed in Japan in 2003. In the company’s new drug development pipelines, a therapeutic agent for asthma and peripheral arterial disease (NT-702) is in the process of clinical development in Japan.

The clinical development with a therapeutic and preventive drug for atrial fibrillation and flutter (NTC-801) was started in 2007. In addition the clinical development with a new therapeutic agent for thrombocytopenia (NIP-022) was started in the USA in 2009. In December 2013 generic copies of the Livalo (pitavastatin), manufactured and sold by privately-held Japanese drugmaker Kowa, was the subject of legal action by Nissan.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Nissan Chemical News

Edirol patent infringement lawsuit refiled by Chugai
17 February 2021
Zydus settles with Kowa and Nissan over Livalo dispute
17 January 2017
Nissan Chemical and Kowa to sue generic drugmakers over Livalo patent infringements
30 December 2013
BRIEF—Tokyo court upholds Chugai Edirol patent
24 February 2022
More Nissan Chemical news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze