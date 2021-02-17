Sunday 24 November 2024

Edirol patent infringement lawsuit refiled by Chugai

Pharmaceutical
17 February 2021
chugai-large

Japanese drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) announced today that it has refiled a patent infringement lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court, based on the substance patent owned by Chugai, regarding the generic drugs of an osteoporosis agent, active vitamin D3 derivative Edirol capsule 0.5 g / 0.75 g (eldecalcitol).

The case is against Sawai Pharmaceutical, Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical and Nissan Chemical Corporation. The lawsuit was initially filed on November 27, 2020, but the proceeding was withdrawn for litigation strategic reasons on January 15, 2021, said Chugai, which is majority-owned by Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX)>.

On February 17, 2020, Sawai and Nichi-Iko obtained approval from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for their generic copies of Edirol Capsule, respectively. At this point, only Sawai and Nichi-Iko have launched the generic drug. Nissan Chemical has recently been focusing on the API business of eldecalcitol for the generic drug of Edirol Capsule.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
BRIEF—Court dismisses patent lawsuit concerning Edirol Capsules
14 December 2022
Generics
Chugai settles patent infringement litigation in USA
9 August 2022
Pharmaceutical
Chugai files patent infringement lawsuit; inks AI-deal
1 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
China FDA to review Chugai's regulatory submission for Edirol
22 March 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze