Chugai files patent infringement lawsuit; inks AI-deal

1 June 2020
Japan’s Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) says it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court and has also filed a petition for provisional disposition order, demanding the suspension of manufacturing and distribution of the generic drugs of an osteoporosis agent, active vitamin D3 derivative Edirol (eldecalcitol) Capsule 0.5µg / 0.75µg, against Sawai Pharmaceutical and Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical, the marketing authorization holders of generic versions of the drug, citing such parties’ infringement of a use patent owned by Chugai and Taisho Pharmaceutical.

Chugai, which is majority-owned by Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), explains that, on February 17, 2020, Sawai and Nichi-Iko received approval from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for their generic drugs of Edirol Capsule, respectively. Chugai and Taisho currently co-market Edirol Capsule wherein Chugai alleged that the generic drugs of Edirol Capsule infringe both companies’ use patent (patent number 5969161), and filed the injunction against the manufacture, transfer, import, and offer of any transfer regarding the generic drugs, and disposal of stock.

No changes are expected to Chugai’s financial prospects at this point, the company notes.

