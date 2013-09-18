Sunday 24 November 2024

Nordic Bioscience

Danish Biotech company Nordic Bioscience is engaged in clinical research and precision medicine using unique biomarker technologies.

In June 2017, the company's fully owned subsidiary, KeyBioscience, announced a collaboration with US pharma major Eli Lilly, focused on the development of dual amylin calcitonin receptor agonists (DACRAs), a potential new class of treatments for metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes.

In exchange for global rights to these molecules, KeyBioscience will receive an initial payment of $55 million and is eligible for additional potential development, regulatory, and commercialization milestones, as well as tiered royalty payments on future sales.

Latest Nordic Bioscience News

Grünenthal, Nordic Bioscience and Argenta Discovery collaborate on fibrosis
26 October 2015
Unigene and Nordic Bioscience amend JDV accord; Amgen Vectibix China deal
10 May 2013
Merck Serono collaborates with Nordic Bioscience for sprifermin in osteoarthritis
18 March 2013
Unigene and Nordic Bioscience select lead compound in diabetes alliance
16 August 2012
