Nordic Bioscience

In June 2017, the company's fully owned subsidiary, KeyBioscience, announced a collaboration with US pharma major Eli Lilly, focused on the development of dual amylin calcitonin receptor agonists (DACRAs), a potential new class of treatments for metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes.

In exchange for global rights to these molecules, KeyBioscience will receive an initial payment of $55 million and is eligible for additional potential development, regulatory, and commercialization milestones, as well as tiered royalty payments on future sales.