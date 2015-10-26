Grünenthal, Nordic Bioscience and Argenta Discovery collaborate on fibrosis

German family-owned drugmaker Grünenthal, Denmark’s Nordic Bioscience and Argenta Discovery 2009, a Charles River company, have entered into a collaboration to improve the R&D of therapeutic approaches in multi-organ fibrosis.
With a particular focus on fast-progressing patient subpopulations, the collaboration aims to develop new and improved preclinical and clinical assays to optimize the identification of new therapies.
“Grünenthal strives to expand beyond pain to support patients who suffer from diseases with high unmet needs, especially in niche indications. We believe that in fibrosis, there is ground breaking science occurring that could drive a change in treatment practice. Our Innovative Medicines Unit based in Aachen has been launched with the mandate in mind to bring companies, academic institutions and other experts together do drive innovation forward in novel areas,” said Klaus-Dieter Langner, chief scientific officer of Grünenthal.
