Nosopharm is a biotechnology company specialized in the research and development of new antimicrobial molecules. Founded in 2009, the firm is based in Lyon, France.

Nosopharm discovered and developed NOSO-502, a first-in-class antibiotic for the treatment of multidrug-resistant hospital-acquired infections.



It has developed expertise in the discovery of natural bioactive products stemming from the Xenorhadbus and Photorhabdus microbial genera and in the medicinal chemistry of Odilorhabdins, the new class of antibiotics to which NOSO-502 belongs.