Novan is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on redefining the standard of care in dermatology through the development and commercialization of therapies using the company’s nitric oxide platform.

In April 2017 the US company announced positive topline results from a Phase II trial of SB208, a topical, silicone based-gel under development for the treatment of infections caused by dermatophytes such as Trichophyton rubrum, or T rubrum.

Novan is developing SB208 as a broad-spectrum antifungal gel for the treatment of superficial cutaneous fungal infections of the skin and nails, including tinea pedis and onychomycosis and the company hailed its trial results as evidence of antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal activity with product candidates from its nitric oxide platform.

Latest Novan News

Five companies developing COVID-19 drugs among US loan recipients
3 June 2020
Novan decimated as SB206 fails in Ph III trial
6 January 2020
Novan up 21% on antifungal gel results
13 April 2017
