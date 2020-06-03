Five companies developing COVID-19 drugs among US loan recipients

Of around 50 biopharma companies and contract manufacturing organizations that took advantage of a US government $659 billion loan program, five are working on COVID-19 therapies.

Data and analytics company GlobalData analysed the list of companies that have received Paycheck Protection Program loans and found that they included Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: MATN), Athersys (Nasdaq: ATHX), Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS: GOVX), Ampeo Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMPE) and Novan (Nasdaq: NOVN).

The companies’ stage of research varies from the discovery period to Phase III trials.