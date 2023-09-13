Sunday 24 November 2024

Nurix Therapeutics

A clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

The Californian company is leveraging its expertise in E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell, together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries and integrated discovery platforms.

Nurix’s wholly-owned, clinical stage pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cell and NK cells.

Latest Nurix Therapeutics News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 8, 2023
10 September 2023
Nurix inks deal with Seagen on cancer therapeutics
8 September 2023
Gilead takes up option for Nurix' NX-0479
21 March 2023
Look back at pharma news in the week to June 28
30 June 2019
