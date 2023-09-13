Nurix Therapeutics

A clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

The Californian company is leveraging its expertise in E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell, together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries and integrated discovery platforms.

Nurix’s wholly-owned, clinical stage pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cell and NK cells.