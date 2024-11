A biotechnology company engineering programmable, non-viral vehicles for the in vivo delivery of therapeutic cargo.

The company was founded in 2022 to address the challenge of efficiently delivering therapeutic cargoes to target cells in vivo.

With its own pipeline of therapeutics and through strategic collaborations, Nvelop aims to use these programmable, non-viral platforms to transform delivery for a broad range of genetic medicines and modalities in order to treat many previously undruggable diseases.