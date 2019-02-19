Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Nykode Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of vaccines and novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases

The company, based in Norway, changed its name from Vaccibody to Nykode in November, 2021, the same month that it announced a deal with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for the discovery, development and commercialization of potential new vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases. This agreement could be worth up to $925 million for Nykode.

There are two lead product candidates in Nykode's portfolio, these being VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of human papilloma virus 16 induced malignancies which is in Phase II for the treatment of cervical cancer and VB10.NEO, a cancer neoantigen vaccine, which is exclusively outlicensed to Roche and is in Phase Ib development for the treatment of locally advanced and metastatic tumors and Phase I/IIa for the treatment of melanoma, lung-, head and neck, renal-, and bladder cancer.

Additionally, Nykode has initiated a Phase I/II trial in 2021 with its two next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Nykode Therapeutics News

Nykode gets back rights VB10.NEO program from Genentech
12 November 2024
Commit calls for Nykode CSO Mikkel Wandahl Pedersen
15 October 2024
Nykode Therapeutics makes $45 private placement
25 October 2023
Cancer vaccines: a promising field starting to come of age?
20 April 2023
More Nykode Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze