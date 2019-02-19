Nykode Therapeutics

The company, based in Norway, changed its name from Vaccibody to Nykode in November, 2021, the same month that it announced a deal with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for the discovery, development and commercialization of potential new vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases. This agreement could be worth up to $925 million for Nykode.
There are two lead product candidates in Nykode's portfolio, these being VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of human papilloma virus 16 induced malignancies which is in Phase II for the treatment of cervical cancer and VB10.NEO, a cancer neoantigen vaccine, which is exclusively outlicensed to Roche and is in Phase Ib development for the treatment of locally advanced and metastatic tumors and Phase I/IIa for the treatment of melanoma, lung-, head and neck, renal-, and bladder cancer.
Additionally, Nykode has initiated a Phase I/II trial in 2021 with its two next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates.
