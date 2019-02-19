Nykode Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of vaccines and novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases

The company, based in Norway, changed its name from Vaccibody to Nykode in November, 2021, the same month that it announced a deal with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for the discovery, development and commercialization of potential new vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases. This agreement could be worth up to $925 million for Nykode.

There are two lead product candidates in Nykode's portfolio, these being VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of human papilloma virus 16 induced malignancies which is in Phase II for the treatment of cervical cancer and VB10.NEO, a cancer neoantigen vaccine, which is exclusively outlicensed to Roche and is in Phase Ib development for the treatment of locally advanced and metastatic tumors and Phase I/IIa for the treatment of melanoma, lung-, head and neck, renal-, and bladder cancer.

Additionally, Nykode has initiated a Phase I/II trial in 2021 with its two next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates.