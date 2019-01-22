Sunday 24 November 2024

Obsidian

A biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies with pharmacologic operating systems based on proprietary destabilizing domains (DD) technology.

Obsidian’s lead programs incorporate controllable functions into CAR-T and other cellular medicines so they can be precisely tuned by a companion small-molecule medicine to control and optimize therapeutic effect.

Obsidian is using DD technology to create a suite of regulated factors that can be incorporated into cell and gene therapies to provide pharmacological control of enhanced therapies for cancer and other diseases.

Based upon the work of professor Thomas Wandless, a researcher in chemical and systems biology, Obsidian was founded in 2015 and is funded by a syndicate of venture investors.

The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Latest Obsidian News

Obsidian raises $160.5 million in oversubscribed Series C financing
4 April 2024
Vertex inks licensing deal with Obsidian
23 April 2021
Celgene enters into collaboration with Obsidian Therapeutics
18 January 2019
