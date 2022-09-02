A biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe.

The US company's modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one mutation-agnostic drug. Ocugen's novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, retinitis pigmentosa, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Ocugen is also co-developing Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the US and Canadian markets.