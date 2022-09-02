The US company's modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one mutation-agnostic drug. Ocugen's novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, retinitis pigmentosa, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Ocugen is also co-developing Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the US and Canadian markets.
