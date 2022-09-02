Sunday 24 November 2024

Ocugen

A biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe.

The US company's modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one mutation-agnostic drug. Ocugen's novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, retinitis pigmentosa, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Ocugen is also co-developing Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the US and Canadian markets.

Latest Ocugen News

Evidence review supports alternative COVID-19 vaccine
14 September 2022
Robert Hopkins and Arun Upadhyay take senior roles at Ocugen
1 September 2022
Ocugen resumes work on late stage testing of coronavirus vaccine
24 May 2022
FDA declines issue of EUA for COVAXIN pediatric vaccine
7 March 2022
