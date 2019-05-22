Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Ocular Therapeutix

A biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology.

Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, Dextenza (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert), is approved in the USA for the treatment of ocular pain following ophthalmic surgery.

OTX-TP (intracanalicular travoprost insert) is an intracanalicular insert in Phase III clinical development, for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

The company’s earlier stage assets include OTX-TIC, an extended-delivery intracameral travoprost implant for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension, as well as sustained release intravitreal implants for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Ocular Therapeutix News

Ocular Therapeutix appoints Namrata Saroj as CBO
14 November 2024
Ocular sees Axpali’s potential for durable activity
17 June 2024
Ocular announces ‘retina dream team’ and $325 million financing
23 February 2024
Ocular launches lead product Dextenza in USA
1 July 2019
More Ocular Therapeutix news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze