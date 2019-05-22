A biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology.

Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, Dextenza (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert), is approved in the USA for the treatment of ocular pain following ophthalmic surgery.

OTX-TP (intracanalicular travoprost insert) is an intracanalicular insert in Phase III clinical development, for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

The company’s earlier stage assets include OTX-TIC, an extended-delivery intracameral travoprost implant for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension, as well as sustained release intravitreal implants for the treatment of retinal diseases.