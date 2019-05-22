Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, Dextenza (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert), is approved in the USA for the treatment of ocular pain following ophthalmic surgery.
OTX-TP (intracanalicular travoprost insert) is an intracanalicular insert in Phase III clinical development, for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.
The company’s earlier stage assets include OTX-TIC, an extended-delivery intracameral travoprost implant for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension, as well as sustained release intravitreal implants for the treatment of retinal diseases.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze