A biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting immunologic disorders including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application pending before FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA). Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including COVID-19.

As of Q4 2023, the Seattle-based company's long-acting MASP-2 inhibitor OMS1029 is currently in a Phase I clinical trial. OMS906, Omeros’ inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is advancing across multiple clinical programs for alternative pathway-related diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and complement 3 (C3) glomerulopathy.

Omeros pulls plug on Phase III trial of narsoplimab in IgA nephropathy
17 October 2023
Sale of Omidria could help Omeros push past FDA rejection
3 December 2021
Omeros served with CRL for narsoplimab in the treatment of HSCT-TMA
19 October 2021
Omeros tanks as narsoplimab BLA as HSCT-TMA therapy rejected
4 October 2021
