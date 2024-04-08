OncoNano Medicine

OncoNano's product candidates and interventions are designed to help patients across the continuum of cancer care and include solid tumor therapeutics, a platform of immuno-oncology therapeutics that activate and guide the body’s immune system to target cancer, and agents for real-time image guided surgery.
ONM-501, OncoNano’s first therapeutic program is a next generation dual-activating STING (STimulator of INterferon Genes) agonist in phase I studies as of Q2 2024. ONM-412, the highly potent pro-inflammatory cytokine, interleukin-12 (IL-12).
