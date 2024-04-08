OncoNano Medicine

A Texas-based biotech developing a new class of cancer therapeutics that utilize principles of molecular cooperativity.

OncoNano's product candidates and interventions are designed to help patients across the continuum of cancer care and include solid tumor therapeutics, a platform of immuno-oncology therapeutics that activate and guide the body’s immune system to target cancer, and agents for real-time image guided surgery.

ONM-501, OncoNano’s first therapeutic program is a next generation dual-activating STING (STimulator of INterferon Genes) agonist in phase I studies as of Q2 2024. ONM-412, the highly potent pro-inflammatory cytokine, interleukin-12 (IL-12).