A commercial stage biotech developing proprietary therapeutics, diagnostics and services for clinicians and patients for oncology.

Onconetix was formed in late 2023, after Blue Water Biotech acquired Proteomedix.

The company's lead product is Entadfi, an FDA approved, oral therapeutic for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a disorder of the prostate, and Proclarix, an advanced proprietary diagnostic system for screening and diagnosis for men with indeterminate Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) assessments in prostate cancer oncology. For more information,